KANGAR, Sept 7 — Police arrested a 26-year-old crane operator at midnight on suspicion of abusing his six-year-old nephew at a house in Jalan Kilang Ais, Kuala Perlis, near here.

Kangar District Police Chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said the male suspect was apprehended at 12.20am. He is believed to have beaten the boy’s left hand with a belt, causing bruises.

Yusharifuddin stated that police received a report from the victim’s maternal aunt, aged 37, yesterday. Around 5pm yesterday, the child claimed he was beaten by his paternal uncle at his grandfather’s house in Jalan Kilang Ais.

“The incident is believed to have occurred because the victim was playing and drawing on his own face with a marker pen in the living room. The suspect was allegedly unhappy and forbade the victim, then proceeded to hit him with a belt.

“Previously, the victim had claimed to have been beaten by the suspect, who lives with his grandfather, several times. His aunt did not file a police report at the time, thinking it was to maintain good family relations,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the child, along with his two siblings aged four and nine, have been jointly cared for by the woman and the paternal grandfather who lives near the woman’s house since 2022, after their parents divorced. The father is currently serving a prison sentence, while the mother has remarried.

Yusharifuddin said the victim and his younger brother and older sister were referred to the Tuanku Fauziah Hospital (HTF) here for further examination while the suspect has been remanded for four days starting today to assist in the investigation, with the case being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. — Bernama