KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — The management of Suria KLCC today clarified a viral video circulating on social media, showing an interaction between its security personnel and a visitor carrying a wooden stick, at one of the mall’s entrances.

In a statement, the management said that the incident occurred when the visitor was asked not to bring a long wooden stick into the mall, in line with its long-standing safety procedures, which prohibit items which could pose safety risks or disrupt the comfort of visitors.

“We would like to stress that this is a standard security measure applied to all visitors, and we wish to assure the public that our action was not based on any political stance,” it said.

It added that the safety and well-being of the community remain the mall’s top priority, and it greatly appreciates the public’s cooperation and understanding as it continues efforts to maintain a safe and orderly environment for all. — Bernama