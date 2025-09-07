GEORGE TOWN, Sept 7 — The Penang Social Welfare Department (JKM) has launched a preliminary investigation into allegations that a father exploited his two young sons on TikTok.

State Social Development, Welfare and Non-Islamic Affairs Committee chairman Lim Siew Khim said JKM recorded a statement from the man, who is popular on social media, and also contacted his ex-wife, the children’s mother.

“JKM received a complaint through the Talian Kasih hotline at 9.30am on September 2 alleging exploitation of two boys, aged five and one. They were said to have been featured excessively on TikTok to generate income, including through content production, soliciting viewer ‘gifts’, paid reviews and meet-and-greet sessions,” she said when contacted today.

Lim said the man denied the allegations, describing them as a misunderstanding and insisting his children’s involvement was voluntary and casual.

She said initial investigations found no strong evidence that the children were forced or excessively exploited for profit.

“Nevertheless, JKM has advised the father to ensure that his children’s participation remains voluntary and age-appropriate, to limit filming activities so as not to disrupt their rest, education or emotional wellbeing, and to avoid exposure of their private lives,” she said.

She added the father must prioritise the children’s best interests in line with the Child Act 2001 (Act 611), while JKM will continue to monitor the case.

Earlier, media reports said the 33-year-old man was summoned to the Barat Daya JKM Office in Balik Pulau to provide a statement following the allegations.

He was also accused of making his children work, acting harshly during live sessions and pressuring them to engage with followers for income. — Bernama