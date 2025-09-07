PUTRAJAYA, Sept 7 — The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has clarified that calls to expand halal certification into the realm of national administration do not arise, as such matters are already governed by existing authoritative mechanisms.

Jakim director-general Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee said the department takes seriously the views raised regarding its role in halal certification, particularly suggestions that it should extend beyond food and consumer goods to cover broader aspects of governance.

“In this regard, Jakim stress the need to distinguish between the broader concept of halal in Islam, which inherently covers social justice, integrity, and good governance, and the specific process of halal certification,” he said in a statement today.

Sirajuddin said that in the context of national governance, the responsibility to combat corruption, uphold integrity, and ensure justice rests with all departments and ministries, as well as enforcement bodies such as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, the Royal Malaysia Police, and the judiciary.

He added that this commitment aligns with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s directive for all departments to combat corruption, strengthen national integrity, and enhance transparent and trustworthy governance.

“At the same time, Islam, as conveyed through the Quran and Sunnah, strictly prohibits corruption, abuse of power, and the betrayal of trust.

“In this regard, Jakim consistently conveys this moral and syariah message through Friday sermons, community development programmes, awareness campaigns, and various dakwah platforms — whether through traditional or digital media,” he said.

Sirajuddin explained that the halal certification process serves as the country’s official mechanism to safeguard consumer confidence and ensure the halal industry consistently complies with established standards and syariah requirements across sectors such as food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, logistics, and halal slaughtering.

“Without valid halal certification, the Muslim community risks exposure to confusion, market manipulation, and exploitation by irresponsible parties.

“Industries granted halal certification demonstrate that they have fulfilled all criteria, requirements, and standards in line with halal guidelines and syariah principles, which form the strong foundation of Malaysia’s halal certification system,” he said.

He added that Jakim would remain focused on maintaining the integrity of halal certification while also strengthening its role in dakwah and education to reinforce the syariah prohibition against corruption, abuse of power, and breach of trust.

“The Madani government, through Jakim, will continue to strengthen strategic cooperation with all stakeholders — not only to uphold Malaysia’s halal certification as an international benchmark, but also to advance Islamic education, community development, dakwah, and family institutions.

“All these efforts reflect a continuous commitment to righteousness, cleanliness, justice, and integrity in line with syariah principles and the nation’s aspirations,” he said. — Bernama