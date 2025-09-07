KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — The Malaysian National Cycling Federation (PKBM) today pledged to fully investigate the case of a cyclist who died after colliding with a car during the Langkawi Legendary Ride (LLR) race in Kuala Kedah yesterday.

PKBM president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill said in a statement today that its internal investigation will focus solely on the safety aspects of the race’s organisation.

“We do not want to comment further. Let the police conduct their investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. I was informed there is a video of the accident that has gone viral, but let the police investigate.

“As for PKBM, we want to look into the safety aspects. I am sure all participants wanted the race to be held in safe conditions for riders on the road and to meet requirements such as whether there were sufficient marshals and police throughout the race to ensure a safe environment.

“I believe something occurred that should not have happened. This is what we must investigate,” he said.

Amarjit, who is also Asian Cycling Confederation (ACC) president, stressed that PKBM always prioritises safety in all cycling events, especially those held on public roads, including adhering to Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) guidelines.

“PKBM also complies with the requirements of the Royal Malaysia Police and local authorities regarding road usage procedures, closures, and the need for adequate motor escorts.

“We always ask all race organisers, including jamborees, to obtain event sanction from PKBM before staging large-scale races,” he said.

Amarjit said PKBM will await the results of the police investigation and extend full cooperation to ensure such incidents can be avoided in the future.

He also urged everyone to remain calm and not speculate on the cyclist’s death during LLR while awaiting the outcome of investigations.

In yesterday’s incident, Low Beng Seng died at the scene from severe head injuries along Jalan Kuala Muda, Kedah.

Langkawi Police Chief ACP Shariman Ashari said preliminary investigations found the victim was riding with the Eagle Ride group in the 68-kilometre category when he tried to avoid colliding with another participant.

The fifth edition of LLR, held since 2019, attracted 1,200 participants across three race categories—101km, 68km and 30km. — Bernama