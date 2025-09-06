KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — The Selangor government aims to complete at least five Taman Rekreasi Madani (recreational parks) in the state by the end of this year, to provide more modern and inclusive community recreation spaces.

Selangor State Local Government and Tourism executive councillor Datuk Ng Suee Lim said the development is being carried out in phases by local authorities in several identified locations, including in Sepang and Kuala Langat.

“I am confident that by the end of this year, between three to five Taman Rekreasi Madani can be completed. I believe the local authorities are already alert to the implementation of these parks.

“We want the parks to have ‘Kita Selangor’ characteristics and to ensure every community will have a more comprehensive facility,” he told reporters during the MATTA Fair at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre today, where he launched 88 exhibitions held in conjunction with Selangor’s campaign to attract eight million tourists.

He said the recreational parks will be equipped with various facilities, including Wi-Fi access.

Meanwhile, Tourism Selangor chief executive officer Chua Yee Ling said that this recreational park initiative is also expected to further promote arrivals to the state, particularly in eco-tourism.

“We are indeed focused on promoting eco-tourism and agro-tourism in Selangor… we see that the state government is now giving serious attention to all sustainable and green development,” she said.

In other developments, Chua said Selangor’s tourist arrivals reached 4.14 million in the first half of 2025, hitting 51 per cent of its year-end target, with promotional efforts focused on areas such as Sabak Bernam and Kuala Selangor.

“We are also promoting packages under the Gombak-Hulu Langat Geopark, such as Batu Caves and Gua Damai. In the Hulu Selangor area, we have activities like paragliding and white-water rafting,” she added.

Earlier, Tourism Selangor launched exclusive collections in conjunction with the Visit Selangor Year 2025.

These included special stamps in collaboration with Pos Malaysia and a unique ceramic collection with Bangkita Ceramic Studio, a small and medium enterprise owned by a Selangor native, specially brought in from Kuala Langat. — Bernama