IPOH, Sept 5 — The Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah was moved to tears as he prayed for unity and harmony among the people at the state-level Maulidur Rasul celebration here last night.

In his emotional prayer, His Royal Highness asked Allah to unite hearts, mend relationships and protect the people from the darkness of ignorance.

“Show us the straight path, grant us Your guidance and illuminate our souls with the light of faith and piety. Make us a united ummah, loving, respectful and cooperative in goodness.

“Keep us away from division, hostility and hatred. Bind our hearts with faith and love for Your sake, O Allah,” he prayed.

Also present were the Raja Permaisuri of Perak Tuanku Zara Salim and the Raja Muda of Perak Raja Jaafar Raja Muda Musa, along with Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad and his wife Datin Seri Aezer Zubin.

Earlier, Sultan Nazrin presented several awards, including Tokoh Keluarga Mithali (Ammar bin Yasir Family Award) to Umi Kalsom Bahak, 74, from Bidor, who received RM10,000 cash, an umrah package worth RM9,000 and a plaque.

Other recipients were Wan Masindra Juja for Tokoh Pendakwah (Ibnu Abbas Award); Perak Malaysian Islamic Youth Movement (Abim) for the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Award; Rosli Mat for Tokoh Imam; Sirat Abdullah for Tokoh Bilal; Mat Yusoff Suliman for Tokoh Siak and Ismail Muhamad Zin for the Special Award.

Each award winner received RM5,000 and a plaque.

The Sultan later joined the award recipients for dinner before departing at 11.30pm. — Bernama