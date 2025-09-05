KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — The mother of a British teenager who has been missing since June has requested privacy as she arranges to return home.

Minerva Balisong, 50, did not specify when she and her 17-year-old son, David Balisong, would return to the United Kingdom, saying they are still awaiting guidance from the embassy.

“For now, I ask the media to give us time as we are still processing documents to return to the UK. We will go home as soon as possible,” she said when contacted by Kosmo! today.

David was found safe by police at a hotel on Jalan Pudu around 8pm yesterday, Kuala Lumpur Police Chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said.

Based on preliminary statements, he left home following a disagreement with his family.

When asked about the nature of the disagreement, Minerva declined to comment, Kosmo! reported.

David, a top student from Cheadle, Greater Manchester, left his home in the early hours of June 6, telling his brother he had school-related business.

He instead flew alone from Manchester to Kuala Lumpur, later turning off his phone and not responding to emails.

His last communication with his mother came via email on July 9, in which he asked her not to worry or search for him, offered prayers for his family, and apologised for his actions.