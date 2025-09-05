KOTA BHARU, Sept 5 — A total of 200 schools with hostels under the Ministry of Education (MOE) nationwide will soon be equipped with closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras through an allocation of RM3 million, said Education director-general Mohd Azam Ahmad.

According to him, the move was aimed at enhancing student safety in school areas, particularly in hostels.

Mohd Azam said the CCTV cameras would be installed in stages according to the needs and the number of students in each school.

“The installation will depend on the level of need and the number of students. Larger hostels with higher student numbers will be given priority,” he told reporters after opening the 63rd National Education Management Conference here yesterday.

Elaborating, Mohd Azam said the management of day schools would seek expert advice on the installation of CCTV cameras in dormitory areas.

“We cannot install them arbitrarily, including in toilets. We do not want their privacy to be compromised, and since there are laws to be complied with, we are careful with this installation,” he said.

Mohd Azam said, in addition to installing CCTV cameras, MOE was planning to increase the number of hostel wardens based on a proposal from the Malaysian School Principals Council, which would be brought to the ministry level.

“For the safety of students, the government and the MOE will do their best. At present, there are no plans to hire retired army or police personnel, but as hostels are part of an educational institution, the role of teacher wardens is seen as very important.

“When wardens are among the teachers, they can plan educational activities for the students. There is also a suggestion that these wardens should only teach four to five hours a week, with the rest of their time spent looking after students in the hostels,” he said. — Bernama