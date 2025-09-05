KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today urged Muslims in the country to face the challenges of nation-building by upholding the sunnah (traditions and practices) and emulating the struggle of Prophet Muhammad SAW.

He said that through Prophet Muhammad’s leadership in Madinah, the foundations of modernity were laid, including human dignity, the principles of justice and the rule of law, the pursuit of knowledge and morality, as well as humanitarian values rooted in religion.

“The Madani society, in the sense of the community successfully formed by the Prophet SAW in Madinah, is the khayra ummah, or a superior community.

“This community is characterised by faith, khayr (good) values, service to universal humanity, and a commitment to upholding ma’ruf (virtue) while eradicating munkar (wrongdoings),” he said in a Facebook post today.

Anwar said that with a deep appreciation and understanding of the essence of the Prophet’s teachings and legacy, it would continue to guide and mobilise Muslims to work harder, remain disciplined, and stay optimistic about the ummah’s future. — Bernama