KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — A British teenager missing in Malaysia for the past three months may have fallen prey to human trafficking linked to online scam call centres, according to the Malaysian International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO).

In a Berita Harian report, MHO secretary-general Datuk Hishamuddin Hashim said the case of 17-year-old David Balisong showed signs consistent with tactics used by such criminal networks.

He pointed to an email received by Balisong’s family on June 9 — three days after he secretly flew from the United Kingdom to Malaysia — which claimed he was in a “safe place” and urged them “not to try to find me.”

“This bears all the hallmarks of scam syndicate tactics,” Hishamuddin said at a press conference yesterday.

“Victims are usually forced to send misleading messages to families to prevent them from raising alarm.”

He added, “I believe David may have been trafficked and exploited. These online scam syndicates already exist in our country, as seen from recent police raids and arrests at call centres in Kuala Lumpur. It is time we act decisively to stop Malaysia from becoming a hub for their illegal activities.”

The teenager was last seen at KL Sentral on June 7, a day after arriving in Kuala Lumpur with only a backpack. His family reported him missing after he failed to respond to repeated calls, emails and voice messages.

Hishamuddin noted that Balisong’s disappearance coincided with a major police operation targeting scam call centres, including a raid on August 26 in Bangsar South linked to Singaporean fintech firm Doo Group, which led to 400 arrests.

Balisong’s mother, Minerva, who has been in Malaysia since July to search for him, said she had not noticed any warning signs prior to his departure.

“There were no signs at all. He was a boy who went to school and came home on time. When he went out, it was only for an hour or so and he would always tell us,” she said, as quoted by BH.

“Whatever his reasons for leaving, the point is, he is missing, and we need to find him. David, if you are reading this, please let us know you are safe.”

Minerva expressed concern that her son’s interest in cybersecurity and computer skills may have made him vulnerable to exploitation by scam syndicates.

Police investigations revealed that Balisong had begun withdrawing money from his bank account as early as March and had been searching for jobs in Malaysia via LinkedIn before his disappearance.

“I believe someone must have influenced him to take such steps. He could not have managed it all alone because he is still a teenager,” Minerva said.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said Balisong’s travel visa is set to expire today and suggested he may leave the country before it lapses.

“As of now, we still cannot trace him. He is believed to have entered Malaysia for a holiday,” Shazeli said.

He added, “On September 4, his visa will expire. If nothing happens, he will leave the country and this can be detected.”