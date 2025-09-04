KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — A lorry driver was charged in the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court today with the alleged murder of a man near Jalan Horley in late August.

According to New Straits Times, the accused, M. I. Saravanan, 32, appeared before Magistrate Mohd Harith Mohd Mazlan and indicated he understood the charge.

The incident occurred on August 27 in a lane beside the Grand View Hotel, where Saravanan is alleged to have caused the death of a man identified as Fendi.

The charge, filed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, carries the mandatory death penalty. If not imposed, the alternative sentence includes 30 to 40 years’ imprisonment and no fewer than 12 strokes of the cane.

Deputy public prosecutor S. Nishaalini told the court that forensic reports, post-mortem findings, and documentation from the National Registration Department would be submitted at a later date.

Saravanan’s lawyer, S. Vinesh, asked the court to expedite the case, citing his client’s role as the sole provider for a six-year-old child.

He acknowledged the prosecution’s position and indicated his intention to cooperate with the proceedings.

The court set November 4 for mention.

Authorities arrested Saravanan at Terminal Bersepadu Selatan in Kuala Lumpur on the same day the incident occurred.

A hotel staff member discovered the victim unconscious and fully clothed around 6am.

CCTV footage reviewed by investigators reportedly shows the victim being chased by a white lorry at 4.24am, followed by a struggle and the victim falling in front of the vehicle before being run over and left at the scene.