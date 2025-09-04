SHAH ALAM, Sept 4 — The High Court here today set Nov 20 to decide on an application to exhume the body of Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Shah Alam Reserve Officers’ Training Unit (Palapes) cadet Muhammad Amir Rusyadi Muhamad Zaidi, who died during training on Nov 13 last year.

Judge Roszianayati Ahmad set the date after the Home Ministry (KDN) and the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), as respondents, requested time to file an affidavit-in-reply to the application by Muhammad Amir Rusyaidi’s father, Muhamad Zaidi Abdul Rahman, 53.

The judge also set Oct 10 for the respondents to file the affidavit-in-reply, and Oct 24 for the filing of the rejoinder affidavit.

Both parties are to file their written submissions on or before Nov 7, while the decision is set for Nov 20, she said.

Muhamad Zaidi, represented by lawyer Tun Laila Tun Rafaee, filed the application to enable an order to be issued to exhume his son’s remains and an order to compel forensic experts from the Kuala Lumpur Hospital to conduct a post-mortem on the body.

“The third order is (to compel) the forensic expert to issue the autopsy results one month after the autopsy is conducted.

“Another order is for the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Division to appoint a new team from the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters to take over the investigation and (fifth) an order for an inquest to be conducted to investigate the actual cause of Muhammad Amir Rusyaidi’s death,” he said.

Present at today’s proceedings were senior federal counsel Azroul Hisham Azulan, representing the Home Ministry (first respondent) and Selangor Director of Public Prosecutions Kalmizah Salleh, representing Attorney General Tan Sri Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar (second respondent). — Bernama