KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Malaysia is ready to be China’s key trading partner, supported by initiatives such as the New Industrial Master Plan 2030 and the National Semiconductor Strategy, said Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz.

He said Malaysia’s strategic location in the heart of Southeast Asia, combined with the nation’s clear and stable policies, makes the country the ideal gateway to the Asean market of nearly 680 million people.

“As the Asean chair this year, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on Chinese companies attending the Malaysia-China High-Level Business Dialogue to use Malaysia as their gateway to the Asean market.

“I am confident that this collaboration will drive economic growth and create more high-quality jobs for Malaysians,” he said in a post on the X platform yesterday.

On Monday, Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, said that Malaysia is currently exploring new markets for the semiconductor industry as part of the nation’s diversification efforts to tap into new and non-traditional markets.

He said Malaysia also aims to learn from and explore potential partnerships with its counterparts in China.

The Prime Minister is currently on a four-day working visit to China, his fourth visit to the country since assuming office in November 2022. — Bernama