PUTRAJAYA, Sept 3 — The Home Ministry (KDN) has been urged to look into measures to enhance security at functions involving state rulers to prevent a recurrence of the attempted attack on the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, last Sunday.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the Madani Government spokesperson, said the security issue was raised at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today.

“The KDN has been asked to look into aspects of enhancing security, particularly for the state rulers, to prevent any untoward incident,” he said at the post-Cabinet meeting press conference here today.

Last Sunday, police detained a local woman who attempted to attack Sultan Nazrin on the main stage during the official Perak state-level National Day celebration in Ipoh.

The woman, who was reported to have a history of psychiatric treatment, was restrained by security personnel after attempting to attack the Perak ruler by entering the stage from the side while the state anthem was being played.

In another development, Fahmi said the Malaysia Day celebration would be held at the Penang International Convention Centre (PICC) on September 16.

He said the official celebration would take place in the evening, while the afternoon would include a ceremony commemorating the history and contributions of the fifth Prime Minister, the late Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi.

“This event will be held in Bertam, with further details to follow. The programme is being organised by the Ministry of Unity,” he said. — Bernama