KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Two single mothers pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to criminal breach of trust (CBT) charges involving more than RM75,000 belonging to the Joint Management Body (JMB) of a condominium three years ago.

Nurliyana Amirah Zulkifli, 34, and Nuradila Razali, 38, were each charged in their capacities at the time as administrator and assistant administrator, respectively, with misappropriating RM75,776.20 in cash collections from residents entrusted to them for the management of the company’s assets and finances.

The offence was allegedly committed between Jan 17 and Aug 17, 2022, at the JMB office in Jalan Bemban, off Jalan Ampang, here.

They were charged under Section 408 of the Penal Code, which carries a jail term of one to 14 years, with caning and a fine, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nidzuwan Abdul Latip did not offer bail on the grounds that the offence is non-bailable. However, he proposed bail of RM20,000 with one surety each, should the court exercise its discretion to grant it.

Defence counsels, Nik Mohamed Ikhwan Nik Mahamud and Anasuha Atiqah Mat Saidi, appealed for lower bail on the grounds that their clients are single mothers and sole breadwinners responsible for children aged between one and 12.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed bail at RM5,000 with one surety each and ordered the accused to report to the authorities once a month until the case is concluded. He then fixed Oct 27 for case mention. — Bernama