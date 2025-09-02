KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — MyKasih Foundation has increased the processing capacity of its Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) terminal by 60 per cent (pct) to ensure smooth transactions nationwide.

In a statement on Facebook yesterday, the foundation announced that the MyKasih technical team will continue to actively monitor the system’s performance and take immediate action to continuously improve the system’s capabilities.

“As of 5 pm today (Sept 1 — Day 2 of RM100 one-off SARA aid disbursement credited into MyKad after Aug 31), nearly 600,000 transactions were successfully completed, an increase of 20 pct compared to the number of transactions at the same time yesterday.

“This brings the total number of SARA and SARA Appreciation transactions in these two days to 1.45 million transactions, involving people’s spending of RM91 million nationwide,” it said.

However, the MyKasih Foundation said slow transaction processing rates were still reported in several locations, particularly in Selangor, Perak, Sabah and Melaka.

“This situation may have been caused because of the high number of buyers due to the long weekend holiday. MyKasih staff have been deployed at selected hypermarkets to help resolve issues on the ground and provide support to traders,” the statement said.

The public is advised to plan their purchases during off-peak hours, such as weekday mornings, to avoid congestion and ensure a smoother shopping experience.

Reportedly, with glitches at some of the 7,300 registered retail outlets, shoppers unable to redeem the one-off aid for Malaysian citizens aged 18 and above, were forced to pay with cash out of their own pocket after shopping.

The RM100 SARA one-off appreciation aid credit is valid until Dec 31, 2025, and can be used at over 7,300 registered retail outlets nationwide. — Bernama