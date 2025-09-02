JAKARTA, Sept 2— Malaysians residing in or visiting Indonesia are advised to stay alert to current developments and heed local authorities’ advice amid riots in Jakarta and other major cities since Aug 28.

Malaysia’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Datuk Syed Mohamad Hasrin Tengku Hussin, said no Malaysians, including students, have been affected by the incidents.

He said local authorities are taking relevant measures to restore order and ensure safety following the unrest.

“They should avoid areas where riots are taking place, whether in Jakarta or in many other cities across Indonesia,” he told Malaysian media in an interview on Tuesday.

For Malaysian students, Syed Mohamad Hasrin said the Education Malaysia office in Indonesia is in constant contact with them to monitor their situation and provide appropriate advice.

“They are also safe,” he added.

Syed Mohamad Hasrin further advised Malaysians planning to visit Indonesia to take the necessary precautions.

This includes planning their travel, ensuring funds are sufficient, obtaining travel insurance, staying updated on the latest developments at their intended destinations, and reporting their whereabouts while in the country.

The embassy, he said, continues to respond to phone calls, emails, and WhatsApp queries from Malaysians in an effort to provide the necessary guidance.

“We will continue doing this and will issue a media statement if necessary,” he said.

In a statement on Aug 29, the embassy said it was closely monitoring the situation following a series of demonstrations that began on Monday in the Senayan area, Central Jakarta. — Bernama