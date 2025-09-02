HULU SELANGOR, Sept 2 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will make it compulsory for all officers and personnel tasked with safeguarding the nation’s top leaders and VVIPs to undergo a special security course aimed at strengthening preparedness while on duty.

According to Berita Harian (BH) report, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the move follows an incident in which a woman attempted to approach the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah, during the state-level National Day celebrations in Perak on Sunday.

“Security improvements will be reinforced through personal protection training that incorporates elements from the Special Action Unit (UTK) and commandos for all officers serving with the palace and state governments,” he was quoted as saying by BH.

Yesterday, police opened a disciplinary inquiry paper against the escorting officers involved to determine possible negligence during the incident.

Mohd Khalid said investigations into the 41-year-old woman also point to drug abuse issues.

Preliminary checks revealed the suspect has prior records related to drug offences and psychiatric treatment.

The case is being investigated under Sections 325/511 of the Penal Code for attempted grievous hurt.