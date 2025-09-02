SHAH ALAM, Sept 2 — A man was arrested in connection with a shooting incident during a prayer ceremony at a temple in Ladang Bukit Badong, Bestari Jaya here on Sunday.

Kuala Selangor District Police chief Supt Azaharudin Tajudin said the 55-year-old local suspect was apprehended in Petaling Jaya at about 8 pm yesterday.

He said his station received a report on the incident at 3.50 pm yesterday after it went viral on social media.

“From investigations, the incident is believed to have occurred at around 11.30 am when Hindu devotees were performing their annual prayers at the temple, before the individual fired several shots into the air.

“Acting on information, a police team from the Criminal Investigation Division (D9) of the Selangor and Kuala Selangor police contingent (IPK) headquarters detained the suspect in Petaling Jaya to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement here today.

Azaharudin said the suspect was remanded for three days until Sept 4, and the case is being investigated under Section 39 of the Arms Act 1960.

Members of the public with any information related to the incident are urged to contact investigating officer Inspector Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Zuki or the Kuala Selangor IPD headquarters operations room at 03-32891222 to assist in the investigation. — Bernama