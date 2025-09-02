KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Kinabatangan member of parliament Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin told the Sessions Court today that he did not receive RM2.8 million in bribes, directly or indirectly, from two Public Mutual Berhad investment agents in relation to Felcra Berhad’s RM150 million unit trust investment.

Bung Moktar, 65, said none of the prosecution witnesses had produced video recordings, photographs or recorded conversations to prove that he had received any money.

“There is no evidence of any payment from the two investment agents, namely, prosecution witness 24 (Madhi Abdul Hamid) and prosecution witness 25 (Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar).

“I did not receive any money from them,” he said, reading his witness statement during the defence proceedings in the RM2.8 million corruption trial involving him and his wife, Datin Seri Zizie Izette Abdul Samad.

He further stated that he had never influenced the Second Finance Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Mohamad Hanadzlah, to secure approval for Felcra Berhad’s RM150 million investment in Public Mutual Berhad’s unit trust products.

Bung Moktar testified that the Felcra Board of Directors had followed established procedures in submitting its application to the minister for approval, adding that the then Second Finance Minister’s decision rested not only on the board’s recommendation but also on other factors and due process.

The first defence witness said several processes, including due diligence, ministerial reviews and comprehensive consideration, were undertaken before the investment scheme was approved.

“Various factors were taken into account in assessing the scheme, including the nature of the investment and the risks involved. The Second Finance Minister approved the scheme based on a thorough analysis conducted by the Minister of Finance Incorporated.

“I believe the minister’s final decision rarely rests on a single recommendation. Rather, it results from careful evaluation of multiple data to ensure fiscal responsibility and consistency with government policy,” he said, denying any communication ‘outside’ official channels with the minister concerning the investment application.

Bung Moktar also denied directing or asking Zizie Izette to receive RM2.8 million from Norhaili and Madhi on June 12 and 19, 2015, on his behalf.

“I was never at any time informed by my wife of receiving the said money. Nor was I informed by anyone else about the matter until I was called to assist the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) investigation around 2016 or 2017,” he said.

When questioned by defence counsel M. Athimulan on whether he had in any way expedited the Finance Ministry’s approval of Public Mutual Berhad’s investment product, Bung Moktar replied: “Never, Your Honour, because I had no capacity to do so.”

On May 3, 2019, Bung Moktar, who was then the non-executive chairman of Felcra Berhad, was charged with two counts of receiving RM2.2 million and RM262,500 in bribes as inducement to secure approval for Felcra’s RM150 million investment in Public Mutual unit trusts.

He was accused of receiving the bribes from Public Mutual investment agent Madhi Abdul Hamid through his wife, Zizie Izette, 46, at Public Bank Berhad, Taman Melawati branch here, on June 12 and 19, 2015.

Bung Moktar also faces a separate charge of corruptly obtaining RM337,500 in cash from another Public Mutual investment agent, Norhaili Ahmad Mokhtar, through the Public Ittikal Sequel Fund (PITSEQ) account registered under Zizie Izette’s name, for the same purpose.

The charges were framed under Subsection 17(a) of the MACC 2009 Act, which provides for a prison term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Zizie Izette, faces three charges of abetting her husband in connection with the same matters at the same places, dates, and times, under Section 28(1)© of the MACC Act, which carries a maximum prison term of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The trial before Judge Rosli Ahmad resumes tomorrow. — Bernama