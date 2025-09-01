KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — PKR deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar is inviting PKR elected representatives and those with means to donate their RM100 Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara) to those in need.

She said that she and Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who is also Gombak MP, have agreed to ‘Pass It Forward’ yesterday.

“RM100 might seem little to those who have enough but it means a lot to those in need. It can be used to feed hungry families and children.

“Merdeka is not merely a slogan but a shared struggle. It’s time that we give back to the people who are feeling the pinch. Don’t allow anyone to be neglected! Everyone has a right to have a meal at their table,” she posted on Facebook last night, as she wished a happy 68th National Day to all Malaysians.

The Sara assistance is a one-off cash aid given to all Malaysians aged 18 and above without need for application and can be used at over 7,000 registered business premises throughout the country till Dec 31. — Bernama