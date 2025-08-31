SEREMBAN, Aug 31 — Negeri Sembilan emerged as the first state to complete Phase 1 of the National Digital Network (Jendela) project, which involved the construction and handover of 27 new telecommunications towers to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said this achievement reflects the state government’s strong commitment to accelerating digital inclusion efforts, particularly in rural areas, to ensure residents enjoy better Internet access.

“This project aims to increase Internet coverage in rural areas and contribute to the national digital inclusion target, thus bridging the digital gap between urban and rural areas,” he told Bernama.

He said the telecommunications facilities would be an important catalyst for the development of the state’s digital economy, as well as strengthening Negeri Sembilan’s position as a competitive investment destination.

Aminuddin, who is the State Investment, Infrastructure, Utilities and Public Facilities Action Committee chairman, said the success also complemented efforts towards balanced development in line with the inflow of investments totalling RM7.25 billion into the state involving 208 projects last year.

He said it covers the manufacturing, services and high-tech sectors, and of that amount, RM3.4 billion involved foreign investment from companies such as Safran (France), F&N (Singapore), AntMed (China), My NAFCO (Taiwan) and Shin Heung Sec (South Korea), proving investors’ confidence in the state’s potential.

He explained that the state’s position near the Klang Valley makes it a strategic location to receive the spillover impact from the rapidly growing National Conurbation, in addition to a good infrastructure network, thus increasing connectivity between major cities.

“Negeri Sembilan is home to more than 500 foreign and local manufacturing companies, most of which are concentrated in Seremban, especially Nilai, Senawang, Sendayan, and Enstek,” he said.

Among the multinational companies that have established themselves are Samsung SDI Energy Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Coca Cola Bottlers (Malaysia), Dutch Lady Milk Industries Bhd and Ajinomoto (Malaysia) Bhd.

Aminuddin, who is also Port Dickson Member of Parliament, said that apart from contributing to the state’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the presence of the affected companies opens up more job opportunities, strengthens the value chain and boosts the state’s economy.

Meanwhile, he said that in line with the state government’s priorities, the plan for the development of the first phase of the Malaysia Vision Valley 2.0, known as the heartbeat project, will focus on the development of a high-tech industrial park

“This first project will be developed at Parcel A Nilai near the North-South Expressway rest and treatment area...work to develop the Hamilton City industrial area is being actively developed,” he said, adding that various developments will be undertaken, including in Labu, the Smart Port and the Free Industrial Zone in Port Dickson.

In this regard, he said, in support of the development efforts, the availability of infrastructure is important, including the supply of treated water, sufficient electricity and the connectivity of the road and highway network.

Aminuddin said Negeri Sembilan was also named the Most Progressive State for 2024 by The International Business Review (IBR) Asean Awards 2025 for its excellent performance, including in investment, sustainable development, social inclusion and digitalisation of services.

According to him, Negeri Sembilan is also the first state in Malaysia to implement the Madani Mobilisation Programme at the state level, with a special module developed internally involving civil servants, state and federal department heads, as well as administrative members.

Touching on tourism, he said that the Visit Negeri Sembilan Year 2026 campaign – which showcases the uniqueness of Adat Perpatih, the state’s natural beauty, and its rich gastronomic offerings – is a high-impact initiative aimed at boosting the growth of the state’s tourism sector.

However, he acknowledged that several challenges must be addressed, including the need for a highly skilled workforce, as well as improvements in cleanliness, safety, and tourist-friendly facilities.

These efforts, he said, are essential for Negeri Sembilan to compete effectively as a destination of choice. — Bernama