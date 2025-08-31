KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — The driver of a tanker truck involved in a fatal accident that claimed the life of an electrical engineer at Kilometre 292.8 of the Plus Highway yesterday is on remand for three days starting today to assist with investigations.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the 27-year-old suspect was arrested in the Kajang area yesterday.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver is believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel, causing the tanker to veer into the emergency lane and crash into the victim’s motorcycle,” he said in a statement today.

Bernama had earlier reported that the victim, a 39-year-old electrical engineer, was killed at the scene in the incident, which occurred at about 12.30 pm.

Naazron said the driver tested negative for drug, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

A dashboard camera recording lasting more than 33 seconds has since gone viral, showing the motorcycle travelling in the emergency lane before it was struck by the tanker truck.

Police are urging members of the public with information on the incident to contact the nearest police station or Kajang Police Headquarters Traffic Investigation Officer, Insp. Ahmad Zahrein Muhd Suod at 017-3818422. — Bernama