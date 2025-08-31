SARIKEI, Aug 31 — Sarawak is committed to pursuing a holistic development agenda that encompasses the green economy, digitalisation, renewable energy, and education to achieve developed state status by 2030, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He stated that under the Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030), Sarawak is focusing on three main pillars: economic prosperity, social inclusivity, and environmental sustainability, with significant achievements already recorded in the first phase of the 12th Malaysia Plan.

“We have succeeded in implementing fundamental developments such as bridges and coastal roads, including the Tun Datuk Patinggi Tuanku Haji Bujang bridge, in Sarikei, which was opened in May. Sarawak has also established Sarawak Water Sdn Bhd, took over the Bintulu Port Authority, set up the AirBorneo airline, and acquired a majority stake in Affin Bank,” he said.

He was speaking at Sarawak’s 68th National Day celebration at Dewan Suarah Sarikei here today. Sarawak Governor Tun Dr Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar and his wife, Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, were also in attendance.

Abang Johari noted that Sarawak aims to generate 15 gigawatts of green energy by 2035 as part of efforts to become the “Battery of Asean”, while also driving the hydrogen and renewable energy economy through the implementation of the Sarawak Hydrogen Economy Roadmap, the Sarawak Sustainable Blueprint 2030, and the Energy Transition Policy.

“Sarawak’s role in energy development has been recognised at the regional level, including during the recent annual Malaysia-Brunei talks. These efforts also align with the state’s aspiration to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” he said.

He said Sarawak made history in the digital sector when its innovators developed KETEQ AI, the world’s first AI-powered energy device, alongside the establishment of the Sarawak Artificial Intelligence Centre (SAIC) to nurture highly skilled talent and support local startups in entering global markets.

Abang Johari emphasised that education is the cornerstone of economic transformation, adding that Sarawak will become the first state in Malaysia to offer free education beginning next year, ensuring more of its youths have the opportunity to pursue higher education without having to worry about the financial burden, while producing a highly skilled workforce to meet the demands of emerging industries.

“Scholarships, loans from Yayasan Sarawak, and the Education Fund are also made available to all Sarawakians, regardless of their background,” he said.

Abang Johari also highlighted the potential of Sarikei, Bintangor, and Tanjung Manis through the establishment of the Rajang Delta Development Agency (RADDA) and a pilot project for rice cultivation in Tanjung Manis, which supports Sarawak’s vision to become a major rice producer by 2030.

“Tanjung Manis will be developed as a Halal Hub and a new growth centre through the Tanjung Manis Economic Growth Area (T-MEGA), integrating agro-industry, logistics, tourism, and green technology,” he said, adding that Sarikei also holds significant potential in the agriculture and food sector, with key products such as pineapples, black pepper, and citrus crops that are competitive in export markets.

Abang Johari urged Sarawakians to remain united and uphold harmony, as this is the foundation of the state’s strength.

“This is the true meaning of independence. It is not merely freedom from colonial rule, but the freedom to shape one’s own future with confidence and a strong sense of identity,” he said.

The event was later officiated by Wan Junaidi, followed by the recitation of the Rukun Negara pledge by all attendees. — Bernama