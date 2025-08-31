SEGAMAT, Aug 31 — The Johor Minerals and Geosciences Department (JMG) did not rule out that recent tremors in the district could be among the factors behind the formation of ground cracks at several locations here, but stressed that a thorough analysis is needed before any conclusions can be drawn.

Its director Noorazhar Ngatimin said initial inspections with resistivity-type geophysical equipment had so far provided only a basic overview of the conditions below the ground surface, particularly in assessing soil type and thickness, as well as the structure of cracks, but could not determine the time of their formation.

“Initial data obtained from the resistivity study only provides a basic overview. Further analysis with more observations, covering a wider area and in different directions, is required.

“Other studies, such as assessing the tremor’s strength, will help determine its cause,” he told Bernama after visiting a resident’s farm in Jalan Buloh Kasap, Batu 2, here, where cracks were reported to have formed.

Ramlah Ishak, 56, had earlier raised concerns over cracks appearing on the ground of the farm behind her house, which were believed to have formed following the tremor at 7.29 am yesterday.

According to Noorazhar, the current dry weather conditions might also have contributed to the formation of ground cracks, while the underlying geology of the area must also be considered in determining their cause.

“Ground cracks can form due to weather changes, such as soil shrinkage during the dry season. So, we cannot attribute them solely to earthquakes. All these factors need to be studied together,” he said.

He said Johor JMG planned to bring in a technical team to conduct a more in-depth study, including using additional equipment from local universities to complement existing data.

Noorazhar added the findings would later determine whether existing geological and seismic maps should be updated, as signs of ancient fault line reactivation had been observed in Segamat.

“However, this area remains safe. Data from MetMalaysia (the Meteorological Department) shows Segamat is still within a weak magnitude zone that poses no threat to life,” he said.

Earlier, a group of researchers from Johor JMG, MetMalaysia and Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) spent over an hour at the site conducting an initial investigation into the resident’s complaints. — Bernama