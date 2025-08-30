KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The Public Works Department (JKR) is on round-the-clock standby to inspect government buildings following a series of earthquake tremors in the district of Segamat in Johor.

According to Sinar Harian, Deputy Minister of Public Works, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, said early reports from local engineers confirmed minor damage to five government buildings, including Segamat Community Colleges 1 and 2, Gemereh Police Quarters, Segamat Hospital, and the Segamat District Kadi Office.

“Segamat Community Colleges 1 and 2, the Gemereh Police Quarters, and Segamat Hospital have small cracks on the walls, while the District Kadi Office experienced slight ceiling collapse,” Ahmad reportedly said.

“Although the damage is minor, JKR will continue monitoring, and our personnel have been deployed to ensure public safety.”

Ahmad, who is also Pontian MP, made the remarks while distributing the Jalur Gemilang to the public in Pekan Kayu Ara Pasong, Johor today.

Cracks are seen at Segamat Community College 2 following last Sunday’s earthquake, with three cracks identified in Block E of the college. — Bernama pic

Earlier this morning, Segamat was jolted again by a 2.7-magnitude quake at 7.29am — the fifth tremor in the district since last Sunday.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) said the epicentre was 2km north-west of the town at a depth of 10km, and weak tremors may have been felt in surrounding areas.

The latest incident follows a 3.4-magnitude quake yesterday and four others recorded earlier in the week, including the strongest at magnitude 4.1 on August 24.

Ahmad also urged all relevant agencies to reassess building designs in high-risk areas, including using materials capable of absorbing tremors. He also suggested consulting external experts to strengthen building standards for the future.

“Malaysia has often felt the effects of earthquakes from neighbouring countries, but this time the tremor occurred within the country, especially in Segamat. We need to be prepared with earthquake-resistant building designs,” he reportedly said.