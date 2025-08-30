JELEBU, Aug 30 — The government through relevant agencies will continue to monitor the current situation following several minor earthquakes in Segamat, Johor, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said that following this, the public, especially those in the area, are advised not to panic but to remain on alert.

“I reported to the Cabinet yesterday and I was also told by the director-general of Meteorology Malaysia and the director-general of the Department of Minerals and Geosciences (the earthquake), will continue to be monitored.

“God willing, the preparedness for all residents of Segamat and Johor in general will continue to be monitored by the State and National Disaster Management Committees. I hope the people will not panic, hopefully no major disaster will occur,” he told reporters.

He said this after attending the ‘Program Kembara Merdeka Akar Umbi Negeri Sembilan’ which was attended by about 270 participants on motorcycles here today. Also present was state senior exco Datuk Seri Jalaluddin Alias.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid also asked the public to perform solat hajat (prayer for well-being) and always pray to be free from any calamities.

A weak earthquake was recorded again in Segamat this morning with a magnitude of 2.7 on the Richter scale at 7.29 am, making it the fifth tremor in eight days in the district.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) in a statement announced that the epicentre of the tremor was at coordinates 2.5 degrees North and 102.8 degrees East with a depth of 10 kilometres.

His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, the King of Malaysia also ordered all mosques and suraus in Johor to perform solat hajat and prayers of peace after several tremors occurred in Segamat since the first incident was recorded on August 24. — Bernama