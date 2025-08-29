JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 29 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa has urged residents in Segamat to remain calm following minor earthquakes that struck the district in recent days.

The Sekijang Member of Parliament also called on residents, especially those in her constituency, to always be aware of official information and updates from the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) and not be easily influenced by unverified news.

Those who felt the tremors are urged to fill out a questionnaire from MetMalaysia to help authorities collect further information on the incident via this link.

Dr Zaliha added that she had instructed officers at the Sekijang Parliamentary Community Service Centre to remain on alert for any eventuality since the first tremor was reported.

“Anyone in need of urgent assistance following this incident may contact the Sekijang Parliamentary Community Service Centre hotline at 012-4915141,” she said in a Facebook post last night.

Dr Zaliha said the minor earthquake, which struck Segamat district at around 7.56 pm today, caused no injuries or property damage.

Earlier, MetMalaysia said the 2.5-magnitude earthquake occurred at 7.56 pm, with the epicentre detected about 13 km north of Segamat, Johor, at a depth of 10 kilometres.

On Wednesday, the department confirmed a 3.2-magnitude minor earthquake occurred in Segamat at 8.59 am, with tremors felt in several parts of Johor and southern Pahang.

On Aug 24, MetMalaysia said a 4.1-magnitude earthquake struck Segamat at 6.13 am, followed by a second tremor at 9 am in Yong Peng, about 28 km northwest of Kluang, registering a magnitude of 2.8 at a depth of 10 km. — Bernama