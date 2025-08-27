GEORGE TOWN, Aug 29 — What does it mean to be Malaysian in today’s world?

If viewed through the lens of the Negaraku II exhibition at Hin Bus Depot, the answer is far more complex than one might assume.

The showcase brings together works by a diverse range of artists, highlighting voices from locals, migrants, and communities in between. Visitors are invited to reflect on their own identities as they consider the many layers of being Malaysian.

'Siapakah Malaysian' (2018) by Ho Mei Kei. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Is being Malaysian about the blue identity card, as questioned in Ho Mei Kei’s 2018 painting Siapakah Malaysian?

Or is it about the food that binds us all, as seen in Gan Chin Lee’s melancholic 2007 series Silent Majority, which depicts individuals seated before food and drinks?

A striking woodcut print by Pangrok Sulap, Sabah tanah air-ku, spans floor to ceiling. On one side, it shows smiling faces and peaceful scenery; on the other, it confronts viewers with images of barbed wire, greed, and rampant logging, reflecting the struggles faced by Sabahans.

The artworks are drawn from the private collection of Bingley Sim and Ima Norbinsha, curated by Ivan Gabriel to spark conversations about Malaysia’s sociopolitical realities.

‘The Negaraku II’ exhibition explores the meaning of being Malaysian in today’s world. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

Gabriel said the couple have long collected works addressing issues of censorship, racialised governance, and the ideological construction of national identity in Malaysia’s post-Reformasi era.

“The inclusion of lesser-known or emerging artists working beyond institutional circuits challenges prevailing art historical hierarchies and opens up space for alternative perspectives,” he said.

The Negaraku II exhibition amplifies minortiy voices through a series of carefully curated artworks. Seen here is 1511 by Edroger Rosili, depicting the day a Portuguese armada descended upon Melaka.

He added that while national identity is often presented as one of multicultural harmony, it conceals a more complex history of uneven citizenship, institutionalised exclusion, and ideological structures that have rendered some voices invisible.

As the month-long exhibition draws to a close this Sunday (August 31), Gabriel and Sofia Lee will lead a final guided walkthrough at 3pm, exploring the stories, context, and nuances behind the selected works, many of which amplify minority voices and their narratives of being Malaysian.

‘Buku Latihan Sim Kia Miang’ (2025) by Arikwibowo Amril. — Picture by Opalyn Mok

A special closing celebration will also be held, featuring a live roti jala demonstration to honour Malaysia’s culinary heritage, where the influences of every community are woven into food enjoyed daily by most Malaysians.

Participation in the roti jala session is limited to 20 people, who will not only watch but also try their hand at making the dish. Registration is required at https://forms.gle/eaCVc6BDM7LWMJis7.

Sandpiper (2017) by Haffendi Anuar (left, sculptures) and Chinese First, Malaysian Maybe (2012) by bibichun (right, painting). — Picture by Opalyn Mok

The rest of the closing celebration — which will include a feast of ais kacang, laksa and satay — along with the exhibition itself, is open to all walk-in visitors.