KOTA KINABALU, Aug 27 — Two large-scale events are set to take place in the city on August 31 night — the official Sabah Day celebrations and a nationwide Justice for Zara rally — raising concerns as both will be held less than 4km apart.

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan said today the state government was aware of the overlap and would adjust its programme to give space to the Justice for Zara rally, which is expected to draw big crowds as seen in similar gatherings across the country.

“That is their right. And we have been forced to change our program on the 31st to give space to this because we don’t want anything to happen,” Kitingan told reporters when asked about the rally.

“Of course, we understand what the rally is all about, and its happening all over Malaysia. So we are forced to make adjustments in our program on the 31st to avoid any untoward incidents. Because we want peace, and we want everybody to do what they want to do without creating chaos,” he said.

The rally, billed as a peaceful mega gathering for the Justice for Zara struggle, is part of a nationwide movement sparked by the death of 13-year-old Zara Qairina Mahathir. Thousands have joined such events in recent weeks, demanding accountability, transparent investigations and action against bullying in schools.

In Sabah, support for the cause has surged, with people travelling long distances to attend multiple gatherings, often decorating their vehicles with spray paint, stickers and handmade placards to show solidarity.

Zara Qairina was found unconscious on July 16 beneath her school dormitory, having apparently fallen from the third floor. She was rushed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital, placed on life support, but passed away the following day.

The Form One student is believed to have suffered bullying, neglect, and sexual harassment.

The case led to a police investigation, including analysis of her diary, exhumation of her body for a second post-mortem, and charges against five teenagers accused of bullying her, marking the first case under a new section of the Penal Code in Malaysia.

An inquest into Zara Qairina’s death is scheduled to begin next week.

Meanwhile, the Sabah Day celebration — commemorating the state’s independence in 1963 — will proceed as planned, culminating in a gathering at Padang Merdeka here.

Organisers said adjustments may be made to accommodate the rally but stressed that the significance of the day for Sabah would not be diminished.