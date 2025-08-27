SEGAMAT, Aug 27 — A series of minor earthquakes in Segamat this morning has raised concern among residents, prompting calls for the government to enhance geological monitoring and implement a more effective early warning system.

The tremors, rare for the region, have left many uneasy, with some urging disaster preparedness measures be prioritised in light of possible future quakes.

Mohd Fadhil Shukor, 45, a private sector employee in Buloh Kasap, said the repeated nature of the quakes is unprecedented and worrying.

“This is the first time we’ve experienced multiple tremors in Segamat. One might be seen as isolated, but now it feels real. We’re afraid something more serious could follow,” he told Bernama.

B. Suresh, 37, from Bandar Segamat Baru, said the government should implement a more efficient system to monitor geological changes and assess structural risks.

“We’ve seen sinkholes in Kuala Lumpur. This should not be taken lightly, public safety must come first,” he said.

Izzat Shakirin Mohamad Amir, 29, called for the introduction of conventional disaster alert systems such as sirens and public announcements to ensure even those without access to smartphones or social media stay informed.

“Many elderly residents are not tech-savvy and may miss critical alerts. I had to call my parents in Segamat to inform them about the quake,” he said.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today confirmed a 3.2-magnitude quake occurred at 8.59 am in Segamat, with tremors felt in parts of Johor and southern Pahang.

On Aug 24, two weak quakes were also recorded, a 4.1-magnitude tremor in Segamat at 6.13 am and a 2.8-magnitude quake in Yong Peng at 9 am.

Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor recently said disaster detection, including for earthquakes, will be incorporated into the state’s Smart City development framework. An early warning system via smartphone alerts is also being considered. — Bernama