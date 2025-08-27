KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Blogger Wan Muhammad Azri Wan Deris, better known as Papagomo, was reportedly sentenced today to 30 days in prison for contempt of court.

Judicial Commissioner Gan Techiong ruled that Wan Muhammad Azri had twice breached an injunction linked to an ongoing defamation case filed by former inspector-general of police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, The Edge reported.

According to the report, the court imposed 15 days’ jail for each breach — one earlier this year and another in May — with both terms to run consecutively.

However, Wan Muhammad Azri will reprotedly not serve time immediately as the court granted a stay of execution pending his appeal.

As part of the stay, he must file a notice of appeal by August 29, surrender his passport to the court, and report to Setapak police station on the first of every month until his legal avenues are exhausted.