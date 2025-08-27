KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The proposed biometric data recording under amendments to the National Registration Act 1959 (Act 78) will involve images of 10 fingerprints, iris scans and facial scans to enhance security features, said Deputy Home Minister Datuk Seri Dr Shamsul Anuar Nasarah.

He said there is a need to improve the collection, recording and use of biometric data in line with current conditions, as well as the level of security and confidentiality of information, particularly concerning Malaysians’ identification records.

“It is also in line with the proposal to introduce a new-structure identity card to improve its security features,” he said.

Shamsul Anuar said this when winding up the debate on the National Registration (Amendment) Bill 2025, which was later passed by voice vote in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said that from 2021 until August 2025, a total of 795 arrests were made involving various offences under the National Registration Department (NRD), of which 326 individuals were charged with possessing fake identity cards and using identity cards belonging to others.

At the same time, Shamsul Anuar said the Home Ministry and the NRD are planning to issue a new generation identity card with enhanced security features to replace the existing card that has been in use since 2012.

The move is aimed at curbing forgery and misuse, as well as ensuring it is in line with the latest technology. — Bernama