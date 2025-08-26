KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The National Cyber Security Agency (Nacsa) expects 13 million Malaysians to be registered with MyDigital ID by the end of this year, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today.

He said the digital identity system, which is currently used by about 3.8 million people, will eventually serve as a single log-on platform for both government and private sector services.

“Among the strategies is encouraging Malaysians to register for MyDigital ID, which will enable a single log-on for all transactions, including with the private sector such as banking and insurance, with about 3.8 million users onboarded so far,” he said in a press conference after closing the Police Special Dialogue Series III here.

He added that the Home Ministry, as the custodian of personal data under the National Registration Act, is seeking to amend the law to formally enable the use of MyDigital ID.

The Bill for the amendments was tabled for its second reading in the Dewan Rakyat today.

“With MyDigital ID, Malaysians’ identities will be better secured, preventing data theft and misuse in transactions,” he said.

Last month, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa said that the government is mulling new laws to encourage or mandate the registration of MyDigital ID among Malaysians.

She said that the voluntary nature of the current system was a major barrier to widespread adoption.