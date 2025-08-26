KOTA KINABALU, Aug 26 — The Sabah Tour and Travel Agents Association (Satta) has put forward several proposals to address ongoing issues in the state’s tourism industry.

Its president, Datuk Seri Winston Liaw, responding to concerns raised by Tourism, Arts and Culture (Motac) Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, called on the federal government to decentralise tourism operations in Sabah.

“Sabahans can manage Sabah better. Satta is willing to help with manpower shortages, which Motac always seems to be facing,” he said in a statement.

Liaw highlighted several pressing issues, including licensed tour companies renting out licences to foreign investors, joint ventures with unlicensed operators, and tourist guides misusing visas to conduct business activities. He urged stricter checks, enforcement, and penalties such as heavy fines, blacklisting, and licence revocations.

Other concerns raised included:

Illegal fishing during diving sessions using spearguns, which endangers divers.

Unregistered and unsafe jetties, with calls for confiscation of boats, suspension of licences, and urgent refurbishment of facilities.

Tourist boats and ferries lacking proper operational procedures, with a push for more dialogues to enhance safety standards.

Water village resorts ignoring government instructions, which he said should face strict enforcement including licence cancellations.

Illegal entrance fee collections on islands, which he described as “daylight robbery.”

Unlicensed vehicles such as white vans, Toyota Vellfires and Alphards operating tourism packages without local guides, which he urged authorities to clamp down on through joint operations.

“All these issues require tighter enforcement. Once again, I stress the need for the federal government to decentralise tourism operations and allow Sabahans to resolve local problems,” Liaw said. — The Borneo Post