KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail today said police are working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to trace the individual behind the foreign number used to send a threatening message to Pandan MP Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli.

He said police are confident of identifying the individual soon.

“We asked for assistance from partner agencies (MCMC), and I believe we will be able to locate the person as quickly as possible,” he told reporters after officiating the Police Special Dialogue Series III here.

Last Friday, Khalid said police had recorded statements from 19 individuals in the investigation into the case.

The attack against Rafizi’s son happened on August 12 at a shopping centre in Putrajaya, with the Pandan MP alleging two men on a motorcycle tailed his wife’s car before grabbing his son and stabbing the boy with a syringe.

The former economy minister claimed the attack was an attempt to stop him from pursuing a potential scandal, adding that his wife has also received threats over her phone after the incident.

Selangor police previously said security measures for Rafizi and his family had been beefed up, adding that police had obtained positive leads after reviewing closed-circuit television footage from the area.