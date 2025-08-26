GEORGE TOWN, Aug 26 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested a government department director today on suspicions of misusing her position to recommend her husband’s company to supply food and drinks for a programme in 2017.

According a MACC source, the woman, in her 50s, was arrested around 11 pm at the Penang MACC office here after showing up to provide her statement.

“Based on preliminary investigations, the suspect is believed to have misused her position while serving as an officer in North Seberang Perai near here…. by recommending a company owned by her husband involving supplying food and drink worth about RM4,000,” he said, adding that the suspect has been also remanded today.

Penang MACC director Datuk S Karunanithy confirmed the arrest when contacted, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009 and will be charged on Thursday. — Bernama