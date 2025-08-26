PUTRAJAYA, Aug 26 — The Ministry of Education (MOE) is conducting an internal probe into the incident involving a Form Three student who reportedly fell from the third floor of a school dormitory in Sabak Bernam, taking into account possible elements of bullying, fighting, or other contributing factors.

Director-General of Education Dr Mohd Azam Ahmad said the ministry, at the same time, is fully cooperating with police in their comprehensive investigations.

“We are not jumping to conclusions about bullying. We are also looking into other aspects, whether there was a fight, signs of bullying, or any other elements involved. Everything is being considered,” he said during a special press conference here today.

Mohd Azam also confirmed that the MOE will check the school’s level of compliance with Safe School Guidelines, including procedures for managing bullying and sexual harassment cases.

Responding to allegations that the the school was late in informing the student’s guardians, Mohd Azam defended the school’s emergency response, stating that student safety was the immediate priority.

“We were informed that the ambulance arrived at 3.20 am and the student reached Sabak Bernam Hospital within 20 minutes. It was only at the hospital that the student’s father was contacted.

“In emergency situations, the focus is always on saving lives first. While some may view the delay as negligence, others may see it as sound judgment. According to our guidelines, safety comes first,” he explained.

The student has since been transferred to the Sungai Buloh Hospital and is currently under sedation.

“I have visited the student personally and was briefed by the attending specialists that the medical team is focusing on treating the teen boy’s head and brain injuries,” he said.

To facilitate a smoother investigation and ease emotional strain, Mohd Azam said the school principal, senior assistant for student affairs, and all wardens have been temporarily reassigned to the Selangor State Education Department (JPN).

“This is to reduce emotional pressure on the staff and allow the investigation team to assess the school’s compliance with Safe School protocols, including its handling of bullying and harassment,” he said.

Mohd Azam said the school has also been instructed to hold Yasin recitations and special prayers of need (solat hajat) for the student’s recovery and well-being.

“The entire education community is deeply saddened. On behalf of the Ministry of Education, I extend our sympathies to the student’s family and we pray for the student’s recovery and protection,” he said.

Earlier, media reports stated that a male student was critically injured after allegedly falling from a dormitory building around 2 am. The student is believed to be a bullying victim, with family members citing multiple injuries including a broken jaw, brain hemorrhage, and lung trauma.

Selangor police confirmed they had received a report regarding the incident, and that investigations are ongoing under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001, with statements being recorded from various parties. — Bernama