KUCHING, Aug 26 — The Sarawak government has allocated about RM10 billion to implement piping system and water treatment plants throughout the state, to provide clean and sustainable water supplies to the people and support the needs of foreign investors.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the allocation covers the replacement of old and leaking pipes, the development and upgrading of water treatment plants, and the implementation of a water grid system in the state.

“We are targeting all these projects to be fully completed by 2030. The allocation will be channelled in stages, with priority given to densely populated areas and remote areas that previously faced difficulties in obtaining clean water supplies,” he said.

He said this at a press conference after launching Sarawak Water Sdn Bhd here, today.

Commenting further, Abang Johari said that apart from water supply, the state government also places emphasis on the development of other strategic infrastructure such as coastal highways, rural link roads and a network of major highways connecting the whole of Sarawak by 2030.

He is optimistic that Sarawak would achieve full water supply coverage by that year, thus boosting the state’s progress with complete, modern and investor-friendly infrastructure.

Meanwhile, in his speech at the launch, Sarawak Utilities and Telecommunications Minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi said the establishment of Sarawak Water Sdn Bhd as a single entity was aimed at strengthening the state’s water management system more effectively.

Last year, the state government approved the establishment of a water supply service company under the Companies Act 2016, which merged three main agencies, namely the Kuching Water Authority, Sibu Water Authority and the Northern Region Water Board (LAKU). — Bernama