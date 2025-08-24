KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — The government will not compromise on national security following the detection of increased activities by foreign agents in the country, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said.

Fahmi, who is also the Madani Government spokesperson, said the movements of these agents are being continuously monitored by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), with appropriate action to be taken to safeguard national security.

He said Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail recently confirmed heightened movements of foreign agents in response to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s vocal stance, and that of the government in championing the Palestinian cause.

“There is no denying that since the government and the Prime Minister’s strong position on Gaza and Palestine, he has become one of the most closely monitored leaders in Southeast Asia by these elements.

“Security is non-negotiable, and PDRM is constantly monitoring the situation. We are also regularly briefed, including through the National Security Council meetings,” he told reporters after launching the Gaza Humanitarian Virtual Reality (VR) Exhibition in conjunction with the ‘Sumud Nusantara Carnival’ at Dataran Merdeka here today.

Although the security situation remains under control, Fahmi stressed that any potential risks should not be underestimated, as Malaysia’s position on Palestine is rooted in humanitarian principles rather than emotions.

He said Malaysia has long been consistent in demanding an end to the war and atrocities of the Zionist regime in Gaza, while recognising the Palestinian right to statehood.

“The difference now is that our Prime Minister has successfully influenced the positions of several world leaders in a very positive way. For example, former Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte changed their stance after meeting our Prime Minister.

“The Japanese government, for instance, remains committed to working with Malaysia and other nations to rebuild Gaza. They are keen to hold immediate discussions on the matter, and there has been no shift in their commitment,” he said.

On the ‘Gaza Time Tunnel’ VR project developed by the Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisations (MAPIM), Fahmi said it offered visitors a deeply immersive experience of life in Palestine, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“I was very moved because they not only recreated the geography and architecture but also depicted specific incidents such as Apache helicopter strikes, tank attacks and recent heartbreaking tragedies.

“This is why we continue to give our full support and urge for the unconditional independence of Palestine. This is Malaysia’s principled position,” he said. — Bernama