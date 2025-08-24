KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) has completed the planting of 3,000 tree saplings at Hutan Simpan Kekal Lentang in Benton under its ‘Rail to Roots: Rehabilitation of Degraded Forest and Capacity Building’ programme.

The initiative, part of MRL’s ESG efforts, was carried out in collaboration with Yayasan Hijau Malaysia and the Pahang State Forestry Department.

“The programme aligns with the green initiative and has successfully sown more than 17,000 seedlings through 15 nurseries as of May 2025. This development opens a new chapter for the Orang Asli community to generate income as well as build a more sustainable future," said MRL chief executive officer Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak in a statement today.

“The programme involves the planting of 3,000 saplings at Hutan Simpan Kekal Lentang showcased MRL’s commitment in striking a balance between infrastructure development and environmental sustainability,” he added.

Phase One of the programme began in December 2024 with 600 saplings, while Phase Two added 2,400 more in stages throughout 2025.

To commemorate Merdeka, 68 participants including MRL’s board, senior management and staff planted 68 saplings today, marking the final milestone.

The ceremony was officiated by Chief Secretary to the Government and MRL chairman Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, alongside Datuk Seri Darwis and senior officials from the Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Ministry and Forestry Department.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar visits the nursery under the Roots to Rail programme at Kampung Ulu Chemperoh, accompanied by Malaysia Rail Link Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Darwis Abdul Razak. — Picture courtesy of MRL

MRL has also sponsored 15 nurseries for the Orang Asli community in Kampung Ulu Chemperoh, with training and support from the Forestry Department.

Through a “Buyback Guarantee” scheme, seedlings produced by the Orang Asli can be repurchased, creating sustainable income opportunities.

This initiative won MRL a Gold award at the ESG Positive Impact Awards 2024 in the Innovative Partnership (Large Companies) category.