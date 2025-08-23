KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — A Yamaha RXZ rider’s journey to one of Malaysia’s largest motorcycle gatherings ended in tragedy yesterday, when he was killed in a crash with a trailer along the Gerik–Jeli East-West Highway.

The 36-year-old man was believed to be travelling to the RXZ Members 7.0 event in Terengganu, where tens of thousands of enthusiasts are celebrating the iconic two-stroke machine.

Police said that his motorcycle crossed into the opposite lane during a bend at KM45 and struck the right bumper of an oncoming Volvo trailer.

The rider was rushed to Gerik District Hospital but succumbed to internal abdominal injuries soon after.

The trailer driver, a 44-year-old man, was unhurt, according to the Gerik district police chief Supt Abdul Samad Othman.

The RXZ Members 7.0 gathering, held since 2017, features contests, exhibitions, “dyno battles,” and community rides that honour the bike’s enduring legacy.

Authorities have opened an investigation under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 over the fatal collision.

Police urged participants travelling to the event to exercise extreme caution on the winding East-West Highway, stressing that road safety must come before excitement.