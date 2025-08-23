KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today urged Malaysians not to use controversies around the national flag to fuel racial tensions.

He said while the Jalur Gemilang must be respected as a symbol of national sovereignty, it should never be exploited to stir division among communities, Astro Awani reported.

“Sometimes when we live in peace, people create assumptions, they provoke fights about the flag, and some even try to heat up racial discord,” Anwar was quoted saying.

However, Anwar stressed that the flag remains a source of national pride, and action must be taken against misconduct, whether in government departments or private organisations.

He also reminded Malaysians that the country’s peace comes from the sacrifices of the nation’s security forces and must not be taken for granted.

Citing conflicts in Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar, Anwar warned that regional instability can spill into Malaysia, and urged the public not to exploit national issues for personal gain.