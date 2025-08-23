KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 — Petaling Jaya authorities launched a major crackdown on illegal business activities and unauthorised foreign worker employment on Thursday night, leading to 27 arrests and several businesses being shuttered.

The coordinated strike was mounted by the Petaling Jaya City Council (MBPJ) and the Immigration Department in a bid to curb unlicensed commercial operations and illegal foreign worker employment.

PJ Mayor Mohamad Zahri Samingon led the mission, which focused on high-traffic zones in Section 1, Old Town, and PJS 3.

Authorities inspected 11 premises, seizing goods and issuing 14 compound notices to non-compliant operators.

The action forms part of MBPJ’s wider strategy to maintain community safety, commercial order, and regulatory compliance in the city.

The council also urged residents to play a role by reporting violations through official online and phone complaint channels.