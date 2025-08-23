KUCHING, Aug 23 — A man is believed to have fallen from a shopping mall in Jalan Song here this afternoon.

The Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) emergency unit was alerted and dispatched an ambulance to the scene. Paramedics confirmed that the victim had died from the fall.

Upon arrival, the paramedics confirmed the man had died from the fall. No personal identification was found at the scene.

It is understood that a police report has been lodged and an investigating officer sent to the site.

The Borneo Post is currently contacting the police for further details on the incident. — The Borneo Post

MORE TO COME