KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Five investigation papers have been submitted to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) in connection with incidents of the flags being displayed upside down ahead of the National Day celebration.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said to date, six cases have been reported — two each in Johor and Penang, and one each in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

“Five investigation papers have been submitted to the AGC for further action, while the remaining case is still under investigation,” he said at a press conference in Bukit Aman today.

He also reminded all parties to respect the law and preserve national harmony, especially as the country prepares to celebrate the National Day.

Earlier, he attended the handover ceremony of four Armoured Personnel Carrier (APC) vehicles to strengthen the capabilities of the Armoured Squadron under the General Operations Force (GOF), Bukit Aman Internal Security and Public Order Department.

Global Komited Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Nasser Israil handed over the vehicles to Mohd Khalid.

Mohd Khalid said the procurement, worth RM10.72 million under the 12th Malaysia Plan (First Rolling Plan), is being implemented under a 24-month contract period from March 30, 2024, to March 29, 2026.

“The International Armoured Group (IAG) APC, specifically the IAG Guardian CEN Level B6 model, can accommodate eight passengers and is equipped with a communication system and tactical safety features. These include a VHF RMPNet Radio, portable tactical communication devices, a heavy-duty winch, run-flat tyres, and a reinforced suspension system,” he said.

“The GOF Armoured Squadron plays a crucial role in field operations, including providing armour protection, fire support, area patrols, convoy escorts, roadblocks, obstacle clearance, logistics delivery, and rescue operations in crisis zones, as well as establishing observation posts,” he said.

Mohd Khalid added that of the four APC units, two will be stationed with the Central Brigade, one with the Northern Brigade, and one with the Southeast Brigade.

He also said that similar vehicles are also used by various international security agencies, including the United Nations Peacekeeping, Lithuania Public Security Service, Chile Gendarmerie, Bulgarian Special Forces, Vietnam’s People’s Public Security, Senegal Police Force, and the Nigerian Armed Forces — further demonstrating their effectiveness and reliability in the field. — Bernama