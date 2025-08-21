KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The two former Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) intelligence officers arrested by Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) earlier this month may also be linked to the tobacco, cigarette and cigar smuggling operation raided yesterday.

New Straits Times (NST) quoted an anonymous source saying that the MACC is now probing the possibility of a larger network involving enforcement officers working with smugglers and providing protection for the ring.

“The smuggled cigarettes and cigars were stored in private warehouses before being distributed,” said the source.

“Based on preliminary investigations, this smuggling activity may have also been facilitated by certain enforcement officers who provided easy clearance for the contraband at the country’s entry points, protected warehouse operations and failed to take enforcement action.”

The source also said the syndicate allegedly used false import declarations by altering Customs Department’s codes or item descriptions.

In return, the payments to enforcement officers were said to have been made in cash or via intermediaries to conceal the money trail.

NST also cited MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki stressing that stern action would be taken against those implicated.

“We won’t compromise and will take stern action against any party involved in activities that undermine the integrity of the country’s control systems and cause leakage of government revenue,” he said.

Yesterday, the MACC 14 locations in the Klang Valley and Johor were raided in Ops Sikaro, targetting business premises and company owners involved in the tobacco, cigar, and liquor supply trade.

The illegal activities are believed to have caused the government losses of more than RM250 million in tax revenue between 2020 and 2024.

Earlier this month, 10 individuals, including five senior MAF officers, were remanded to assist MACC’s Ops Sohor which is investigating a smuggling syndicate operating in the country’s southern area.

Others remanded included two journalists from an online media agency who were formerly military intelligence officers, a company manager, an administrative assistant at the Malaysian Medical Association, and a foreign woman.