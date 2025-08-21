KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — Islamic community centres should serve as more than just places of worship, by being inclusive spaces that unite people from diverse backgrounds, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He said such centres have the potential to nurture interfaith relations, strengthen community ties and create opportunities for personal growth.

“Imagine Islamic community centre as a space that nurtures interfaith relations, promotes mutual understanding, and provides opportunities for learning, skill-building, and support.

“A place where hearts are connected, where people of diverse backgrounds feel welcomed, and where lasting bonds of friendship are built,” he said in his opening speech at the launch of Tun Razak Exchange (TRX) Islamic Community Centre (TICC) here, today.

Also present were Federal Territories Mufti Ahmad Fauwaz Fadzil and TRX City Sdn Bhd’s chief executive officer Datuk Azmar Talib.

Mohd Na’im said that throughout history, mosque as a community centre, played a central role in governance, learning, and social development, highlighting that the same spirit should be reflected in modern Islamic community centres.

He added that community centres that offer educational programmes, skills training and welfare activities could enrich society and embody the values of compassion and service to humanity.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im also urged relevant parties to expedite the approval for TICC to be recognised as a permanent Friday prayer venue.

Since last year, TICC that could withhold the capacity of more than 1,000 people only serves as a temporary site for Friday prayers. — Bernama