ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 21 — A data centre project within the Iskandar Puteri City Council (MBIP) area has become the first in Johor to be issued with a stop-work order for breaching construction conditions.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor said the action was taken following public complaints over earthworks, dirty roads, the absence of hoarding, and construction activities carried out late at night.

“The local authority, MBIP, has been instructed to step up monitoring and take enforcement action under the Streets, Drainage and Building Act 1974 (Act 133) in cases of non-compliance.

“As a mark of firmness, this data centre has become the first in Johor to be issued a stop-work order for breaching the stipulated conditions,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the contractors were given two weeks to comply with five conditions — halting earthworks, installing hoardings, ceasing night operations, keeping the roads clean at all times, and ensuring residents’ well-being is not affected.

Mohd Jafni stressed that data centre development remains a key pillar of the Digital Johor agenda and the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ), aimed at positioning Johor as a regional digital economic hub while creating thousands of new job opportunities.

Currently, Johor has 13 operational data centres — seven under the MBIP and six under the Kulai Municipal Council (MPKu). Another 15 are under construction, including three in Johor Bahru City (MBJB), seven in MBIP and five in MPKu.

“In terms of strategic planning, 14 data centres have been approved by the Johor Data Centre Development Coordination Committee (JPPPDNJ), namely MBJB (one), MBIP (11), MPKu (one) and Pasir Gudang Municipal Council (MBPG) (one).

“Eight new applications were also reviewed late last month involving MBJB (two), MBIP (one), MPKu (four) and MBPG (one),” he said.

He added that Johor is currently offering 7,618 acres of industrial land designated for data centre development, including 600 acres in the IBTEC area, Kulai, which is being developed by Johor Land Berhad.

For the MBJB and MBIP areas, the state government will limit new approvals to prevent land use conflicts and ensure developments are strategically located.

“Every investment must balance economic progress with public rights, and developers are required to comply with guidelines on energy, water, sewage, traffic, and environmental management,” he said, adding that all parties should work to make digital development in Johor progressive, inclusive, and sustainable. — Bernama